Barcelona beats Celta with a great Aubameyang and consolidates itself in second place in the Spanish League
2022-05-10
The Barcelona won 3-1 at home Celtic (11th) this Tuesday, with a double of aubameyangat the start of the 36th round of Spain League to continue defending its second place in the championship standings.
The Barcelona went ahead with goals from memphis depay (30) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (41, 48), but Iago Aspas made up the result (50) for Celta who had nothing at stake in this match.
With the Champions League spot already assured, the Catalans are looking to clinch second place in the standings, which would allow them to play in the Spanish Super Cup next season.
The azulgranas imposed their punch in a game in which they began to suffer against a Celticwho disputed possession of the ball, but ended up with ten due to the expulsion of Jeison Murillo (58).
The meeting was also disrupted by the ambulance evacuation of Ronald Araujo after suffering a blow to the head and a concussion while trying to head a ball with teammate Gavi.
Before, Granada (16th) won 1-0 at home against Athletic Bilbao (8th), taking another step to move away from the relegation zone.
The Andalusian team, which marked the salvation at the beginning of this date, surpassed Cádiz (17th) thanks to the goal by Alex Collado (35th), putting itself five points behind relegation.
Athletic, who have a difficult time reaching the Europa League positions, dominated a Granada in the second half that ended up locked up in their field, but managed to keep the score in their favor.
Before, Betis (5th) won 3-0 at Valencia (10th) with goals from Willian José (58), Sergio Canales (87) and Borja Iglesias (89).
Betis, which was placed with 61 points three away from the Champions zone marked by Atlético de Madrid, will need a stumble from the rojiblancos on Wednesday against Elche to continue maintaining their chances of reaching the Champions zone.
The punch of Betis resolved a game that was animated only after the first goal of the Andalusians when Valencia went forward in search of the tie without luck.
LINEUPS:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Aubameyang and Memphis.
Celta Vigo: diture; Kevin, Aidoo, Araújo, Galan; Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Brais Méndez, Cervi; Galhardo and Iago Aspas.