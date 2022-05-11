Barcelona beats Celta with a great Aubameyang and consolidates itself in second place in the Spanish League

2022-05-10

The Barcelona won 3-1 at home Celtic (11th) this Tuesday, with a double of aubameyangat the start of the 36th round of Spain League to continue defending its second place in the championship standings.

The Barcelona went ahead with goals from memphis depay (30) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (41, 48), but Iago Aspas made up the result (50) for Celta who had nothing at stake in this match.

With the Champions League spot already assured, the Catalans are looking to clinch second place in the standings, which would allow them to play in the Spanish Super Cup next season.

The azulgranas imposed their punch in a game in which they began to suffer against a Celticwho disputed possession of the ball, but ended up with ten due to the expulsion of Jeison Murillo (58).