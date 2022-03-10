Barcelona cannot find the goal against Galatasaray at the Camp Nou for the Europa League

2022-03-10

MINUTE 63: Powerful shot by Frankie De Jong and Iñaki Peña keeps the ball. The Barça club is very close to opening the scoring.

MINUTE 61: UUUFFF… Jordi Alba was close to scoring 1-0 for Barcelona with a right hand that went close to the post of the Galatasaray goalkeeper.

MINUTE 59: Aubameyang enters and Xavi brings out Memphis Depay.

MINUTE 56: UFFFF… Depay’s center, Busquets connects with a header and Peña saves his team with another save. He presses Barcelona.

MINUTE 50: Jordi Alba’s free kick looking for Piqué, but the Barcelona center-back did not arrive.

MINUTE 46: The second half starts at the Camp Nou. Xavi brings in Dembelé, Busquets and Piqué.

MINUTE 45: End of the first half, Barcelona is drawing goalless against Galatasaray at the Camp Nou.

MINUTE 41: Great shot by Memphis Depay and goalkeeper Iñaki Peña saves his team with another tremendous save.