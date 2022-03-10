Barcelona cannot find the goal against Galatasaray at the Camp Nou for the Europa League

2022-03-10
MINUTE 63: Powerful shot by Frankie De Jong and Iñaki Peña keeps the ball. The Barça club is very close to opening the scoring.
MINUTE 61: UUUFFF… Jordi Alba was close to scoring 1-0 for Barcelona with a right hand that went close to the post of the Galatasaray goalkeeper.
MINUTE 59: Aubameyang enters and Xavi brings out Memphis Depay.
MINUTE 56: UFFFF… Depay’s center, Busquets connects with a header and Peña saves his team with another save. He presses Barcelona.
MINUTE 50: Jordi Alba’s free kick looking for Piqué, but the Barcelona center-back did not arrive.
MINUTE 46: The second half starts at the Camp Nou. Xavi brings in Dembelé, Busquets and Piqué.
MINUTE 45: End of the first half, Barcelona is drawing goalless against Galatasaray at the Camp Nou.
MINUTE 41: Great shot by Memphis Depay and goalkeeper Iñaki Peña saves his team with another tremendous save.
MINUTE 40: Jordi Alba’s volley shot that crashes into a Galatasaray defender.
MINUTE 36: UUUUUFFF… Galatasaray was close to scoring the first with a shot by Kerem. The ball was deflected by Araujo.
MINUTE 34: Yellow for Memphis Depay. Xavi’s team is still unable to find clarity in the last pass.
MINUTE 26: UUUFFF… Free kick by Memphis Depay and the Galatasaray goalkeeper saves his team with a great stretch.
MINUTE 22: Barcelona asks for a hand inside the area, but the Galatasaray footballer clearly has his hands behind him. Nothing has been sanctioned.
MINUTE 18: Barcelona dominates, but is failing at the last touch. The tie remains.
MINUTE 12: Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray.
MINUTE 8: Barcelona is much better at the start. Galatasaray defends itself in its field.
MINUTE 5: Center by Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres cannot connect in a good way in front of the goal. First arrival of danger from the locals.
MINUTE 1: The match starts at the Camp Nou, Barcelona will seek to get a victory in the first leg of the round of 16 against Galatasaray.
1:57PM: Barcelona and Galatasaray come out on the pitch.
1:35 PM: Both teams carry out their respective warm-up exercises on the Camp Nou pitch.
1:30PM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 between Barcelona and Galatasaray.
The Barcelona receives this Thursday Galatasaray Turkey in the first leg of the round of 16 Europe League looking to maintain their firmness in the continental tournament.
The azulgrana team will be encouraged by the good image shown in the elimination of Napoli in the play-off for access to the round of 16 and the upward momentum in LaLiga.
A series of victories that includes a 4-2 endorsement of Napoli at home, which allowed Barca get into the round of 16 Europe League, a trophy that he has never won yet.
In front of Galatasaraythe Barca hopes to return to show the good performance of the last meetings.
CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Eric, Jordi Alba; Nico, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Adama, Ferran and Memphis.
Galatasaray: Peña, Taylan, Van Aanholt, Kerem, Babel, Mostafa, Berkan, Nelsson, Marcao, Feghouli and Boey.