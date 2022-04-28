Barcelona censor young player for celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo

The semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City already had its first match at the Etihad Stadium, where those led by Pep Guardiola overcame adversity and managed to win the match 4-3.

Although it’s not a bad result for Carlo Ancelotti, the coach knows his team’s defensive shortcomings, so he already has in mind how to handle the second leg.

Los Blancos suffered a lot from Manchester City’s attacks and the first half was a perfect example of that. In this sense, for Carlo Ancelotti, the key to being able to reach the Champions League final lies in the defensive aspect.

“My feeling is that we started the match very badly, too soft. If we defend better, we will win. Otherwise, we stay outside. commented the Real Madrid coach after the game in England.

However, Carlo Ancelotti was happy with how the game developed in the second half, when his side managed to get on the pitch and play better.

“The team has shown what it has been doing lately: a great ability to react. We were in the game until the end”explained the coach of the Blanco team.

With just one goal difference, Real Madrid are still alive in the tie, especially given recent history against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

The second match against Manchester City will take place on Wednesday May 4 at the Santiago Bernabéu, where they will again try to be in the Champions League final to clinch their fourteenth title in this European competition.

Pep’s concern

Manchester City had plenty of clear scoring chances which they failed to take advantage of and gave Real Madrid plenty of chances to reverse the result in the second game.

Pep Guardiola is aware of this mistake by his team, so he didn’t hide his regrets for what happened in the post-game interviews.

“We did a lot of things well. Unfortunately, we conceded the goals, we could have scored more. We played a fantastic match against an incredible team, they also pressed very well.said the former Barcelona manager, who will be looking to reach the final to win Manchester City’s inaugural Champions League once and for all.