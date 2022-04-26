Barcelona ‘censorship’ celebration of youth squad to the CR7

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 26.04.2022 09:46:05





The Barcelona showed off the tremendous annotation of a homegrown in their social networks with a peculiarity. Fermín López made an extraordinary Chilean which meant the partial 1-1 for the azulgranas against Cornellá, however, the video published by the official accounts of the team ‘censored’ the celebration of the young man

López gave his team the equalizer at minute 33 with an extraordinary maneuver last Sunday, however, celebrated the Cristiano Ronaldo goal: I jump with a half turn and shout “Yes!”, which the Catalans did not like very much.

????7⃣| GREAT GOAL FROM CHILENA AND CELEBRATE CR7! ➡️ A Barcelona Under 19 youth, Fermín López, showed off with a brilliant pirouette against Cornellá and celebrated just like the Portuguese.pic.twitter.com/CPJGBgmlWJ — ???????????? (@OpitoGFA5) April 25, 2022

The celebration could be seen in full through the official channel of the culés, Barca TVhowever, when boasted his goal in other channelslike Instagram, this part was left out of the clip despite the legend “SPECTACULAR” that they integrated into the post.

The 10 azulgrana contributed with this much to the rear victory of the Youth A of Barcelona (between 16 and 18 years old) against Cornellá 3 for 2, however, sand has received several criticisms from the culés fans for this gesture that remembers one of the players that the azulgranas have suffered the most in recent years.

