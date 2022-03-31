Barcelona clarify their intentions to ensure the signing of Antonio Rudiger

BARCELONA — Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s director of football, and Jordi Cruyff, the Catalan club’s director of international scouting, met on Wednesday night with Antonio Rudiger’s adviser and half-brother, Sahr Senesie, at a Barcelona hotel to discuss his possible signing as a free agent for next season.

The cameras of Sky Sport Germany hunted the meeting and from the Catalan club they admit to ESPN that they met with the adviser of the Chelsea center-back to have their situation under control.

Defender Antonio Rüdiger ends his contract with Chelsea in June 2022

Rudiger ends his contract with the London team at the end of the season and could come to the Camp Nou for free.

Barça, as ESPN has been reporting, has already closed the free signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié for next season as both end contracts with Chelsea and AC Milan respectively.

In addition, the Catalan team also has a César Azpilicueta on its agenda who is waiting to find out if he can finally leave Chelsea as a free agent or if the English club asks him to continue one more season at Stamford Bridge.

Similarly, sources from Barcelona inform ESPN that they also want to have Rudiger’s situation under control because they consider it another great market opportunity.

Barça currently has Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Eric García, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti to cover the center of defence. However, the Catalan club is in negotiations to renew Araujo’s contract and hopes that Lenglet and Umtiti can leave the team next summer.

Rudiger, 29, would arrive at no cost and at an optimal time, but at the same time his high record could be a stumbling block to sign for a Barcelona that is trying to reduce its wage bill so as not to break the rules of the LaLiga salary limit.

Barça admits that the German is an interesting player but he met with his advisor to find out precisely what his economic requests are and if the operation would be viable.