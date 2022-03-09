Barcelona, ​​close to closing ‘the best sponsorship in the world’

The FC Barcelona is still waiting to make the sponsorship agreement with the Swedish company Spotify official, in an operation that would be the “best on the market” at the moment and that would include, in addition to putting the logo on the official shirt, the name of the stadium, which would be called Spotify Camp Nou as soon as it was finishedBarca Space‘.

As Europa Press learned, some documents are missing to be able to sign the agreement and make it official, but Spotify and the FC Barcelona would be in a position to present the “best contract on the market” in terms of sports sponsorship.

From the club they assure that the agreement is “close”, after a long negotiation, and that although figures cannot yet be given, not even indicative by express wish of the streaming music companyIt will be the best of the moment.

It would go in parts. Spotify would take over from Rakuten as the main sponsor of the Blaugrana first team shirt, but the deal has many other assets that would go through the shirts of other professional club teams, or training clothes.

Yes, it is already clear, and confirmed by the club, that the agreement would include the name of the stadium. As soon as the new Camp Noumagnum opus of the ‘Barca Space‘, around 2025, the stadium would become, if it is finally signed with the Swedish company, the ‘Spotify Camp Nou‘.

Up to that point, while the current Camp Nou undergoes some works that would already be awarded to start this coming September, the sponsorship agreement would be lower as that asset of the Blaugrana fiefdom could not yet be activated.

GO TO MONTJUÏC, A COST OF 20 MILLION

Precisely about theBarca Space‘ and the works of Camp Nou, the entity confirmed that the award of works would be in September and that their execution would begin immediately. In the 2022/23 season the Camp Nou it would continue to host the matches, despite coexisting with the works.

For the 2023/24 season, FC Barcelona would temporarily move to Olympic Stadium Lluís Companys de Montjuïcproperty of the Municipality of Barcelona. The agreement seems viable, and the municipal entity would have agreed that the Blaugrana club take charge, for a few €20 millionof the price of the adequacy of the Olympic stadium.

