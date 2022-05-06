Barcelona closely follows Bernardo Silva

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.05.2022 08:58:47





The Barcelona wants to return to the top after a season to be forgotten. Outside of the Champions League qualifiers and the race for LaLiga, Xavi Hernández’s team wants to be the protagonist next season, so they work in important incorporations such as Bernardo Silva.

According Sports worldfootball player lusitanian interested much to the team, in particular to Xaviwho sees a quality interior and a good foot to join him with Pedri and thus give his team a leap in quality.

The same source points out that, although it seems like a complicated option, Silva would see with good eyes playing in LaLigaas he seeks to leave England this campaign and one of his preferred destinations would be Barcelona.

Frenkie De Jong would go to City

One of the main obstacles for the Catalans is money, since Silva is valued by Transfermarkt at 75 million euros, however, would be willing to offer Frenkie de Jong as currency to carry out the operation.

This situation would have divided to the technical of Terrassa, since Xavi expect much more from FrenkieHowever, if City accepts the exchange, they could let him go to England, despite the fact that he is 3 years younger than Bernardo.