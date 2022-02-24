Barcelona confirms its line-up for the “final” against Napoli in the Europa League; Xavi comes out with his gala 11

2022-02-24

A smiling Barcelona after its last league victory visits Napoli on Thursday in search of its place in the round of 16 of the Europa League at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

The azulgrana team goes to the Neapolitan fief in the second leg of the play-offs for access to the round of 16 of the continental tournament after the 1-1 first leg win in Barcelona, ​​which left the tie completely open.

The elimination of the rule of double goals in the opposite field in the event of a tie means that the pass to the round of 16 is decided practically from scratch in the Napoli field, to which Barça goes encouraged by the game shown in the 4-1 victory in the Valencia field over the weekend.