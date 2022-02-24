Barcelona confirms its line-up for the “final” against Napoli in the Europa League; Xavi comes out with his gala 11

2022-02-24
CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
Naples: To be confirmed
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Piqué, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Aubameyang.
A smiling Barcelona after its last league victory visits Napoli on Thursday in search of its place in the round of 16 of the Europa League at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.
The azulgrana team goes to the Neapolitan fief in the second leg of the play-offs for access to the round of 16 of the continental tournament after the 1-1 first leg win in Barcelona, which left the tie completely open.
Zinchenko, Ukrainian City footballer to Putin: “I hope you die suffering the most painful death”
The elimination of the rule of double goals in the opposite field in the event of a tie means that the pass to the round of 16 is decided practically from scratch in the Napoli field, to which Barça goes encouraged by the game shown in the 4-1 victory in the Valencia field over the weekend.
“It gives us confidence to win here. They have tightened. It gives us moral. A lot” to go to Naples, assured the Barça coach, Xavi Hernández.
Since his arrival on the Barça bench, the team has progressed to reach Champions League positions in LaLiga, one of his clear goals for next season.
PHOTOS: A luxury guest at the Wanda, Cristiano Ronaldo left angry and the unexpected hero of Atlético-United
Barça managed to dominate Napoli in many moments of the match, but was penalized for its lack of punch, which it hopes to remedy in Napoli with the good progress of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, author of a hat-trick in Valencia.
The arrival of the Gabonese striker and that of Adama Traoré in January have added a spark to the Barça attack, buoyed by Pedri’s return from injury.
Hour: 2:00 PM
Transmits: ESPN/Fox Sports