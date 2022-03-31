Barcelona could sell Ronald Araujo

Getty Xavi can lose his best defender at present

There are indications that the Barcelona could sell young player Ronald Araujo, if the 23-year-old Uruguayan centre-back does not renew his contract with the team this summer.

Journalist Pepe Brasin told the AS Journal that he suspects the 23-year-old defender could be scrapped in a bid to raise funds if he doesn’t sign a new deal. He explained: “My feeling is that Barça is going to sell Araújo this summer and he is going to be very expensive. They could sell it for 80 million euros.”

Araujo arrived at Barcelona from the Uruguayan Boston River in 2018 for only 1.7 million euros plus some additional for performance. He has become a key player in central defense this season alongside Gerard Piqué, making 32 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants and scoring four goals.

However, the centre-back’s contract expires next year, meaning Barca will have to renew him to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2023. If no deal can be reached, Barca could be tempted to take him out. advantage of a sale of Araujo.

Barca also have plenty of other defensive options with Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti in the squad. According to reportsthe club have also reached an agreement for Andreas Christensen to arrive on a free transfer in the summer from Chelsea.

Laporta talks about Araujo’s future

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken about Araujo and Gavi’s contract negotiations and insists both renewals are going well. Laporta told Sports world that both players want to stay at the Camp Nou.

“Well, this is on the right track. Yes, they are players that we want to continue, within these salary levels that we are establishing. We would like them to continue for many years,” he said. “Negotiations are underway and everything is going perfectly normal with Araujo and Gavi.”

However, initial talks between Araujo and Barcelona have not resulted in an agreement, according to reports. ESPN. The Catalans have offered Araujo a deal worth €5m a year, but there is also interest from Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Liverpool have made contact and have put offers on the table that “almost double those of Barça”. For Araujo to stay at Barcelona, ​​both parties “will have to give in a little to reach an agreement.”

Laporta warned the Barcelona players

The president of the club has also issued a kind of warning to the players regarding salaries. Laporta made it clear that the club is still working within financial constraints and says that there are no problems if the players are not happy and want to leave, as he reported. Brand.

“Salaries will be based on parameters that everyone understands,” he explained. “I hope they adapt. It’s no problem if someone doesn’t want to be here.”

Barcelona certainly won’t want to lose Araujo, who has already been compared with legendary ex-captain Carles Puyol, but the defender will not be short of admirers if he cannot agree an extension with the Catalans.

