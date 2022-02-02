Barcelona, ​​Dembele towards the dismissal. Aubameyang close to official

Barcelona, ​​jersey number curiosity for Traoré and Aubameyang

Barcelona who, in the meantime, has scored two shots that carry a curiosity: Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the now former Arsenal still waiting for official status despite having already trained with his new team. The first took the 11th jersey, for the second there was only one alternative: 25, that is the number that is usually reserved in Spain for the third goalkeeper, but that in the case of Barcelona is Inaki Pena, registered for Barcelona B, and therefore with a different numbering. Recall that LaLiga allows a numbering ranging from 1 to 25, and for this Aubameyang has so little choice.