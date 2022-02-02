Barcelona, ​​Dembele towards the dismissal. Aubameyang close to official

That the current season is not the rosiest for Barcelona is nothing new, the Blaugrana have known economic problems, and in addition now they will find themselves having to manage the grana Dembele, with the player who in the end did not find a destination in the winter transfer market.
Barcelona, Laporta fury on Dembele: close dismissal
This scenario has evidently annoyed the president Joan Laporta, and now there are two possible ways from here to the next few days for the former Borussia Dortmund player: or termination by mutual agreement or dismissal. Everything always dances on economic agreements: it is unlikely that Dembele will accept the consensual termination, while the dismissal would allow him to collect the entire contract amount up to the deadline set in June 2022. The only certainty is that he will never wear the Catalan club shirt again.
Barcelona, jersey number curiosity for Traoré and Aubameyang
Barcelona who, in the meantime, has scored two shots that carry a curiosity: Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the now former Arsenal still waiting for official status despite having already trained with his new team. The first took the 11th jersey, for the second there was only one alternative: 25, that is the number that is usually reserved in Spain for the third goalkeeper, but that in the case of Barcelona is Inaki Pena, registered for Barcelona B, and therefore with a different numbering. Recall that LaLiga allows a numbering ranging from 1 to 25, and for this Aubameyang has so little choice.