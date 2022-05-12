Barcelona gets tired and throws out one of the players who came from PSG to become a star
The Barcelona decided to terminate the youth’s contract kays ruizfootballer who had arrived in July 2021 from the PSG and on whom were the hopes for the future of the team.
The 19-year-old Frenchman (born in 2003) plays as a midfielder and was a member of the Barca B of the Spanish third division. It should be remembered that the Frenchman had already been separated from the squad some time ago for extra-sports reasons.
“FC Barcelona has informed the French player Kays Ruiz that he is dispensing with his services. In this way, the French midfielder puts an end to his time as a Barça player. The Club wishes him luck and achievements in the future”, was the statement from the Barcelona about the dismissal of the young player.
Kays Ruiz, Born in the city of Lyon, he had started playing in a football club Barcelona until in 2009 he was recruited by the farmhouse.
In 2015 he had to leave the Blaugrana entity due to a FIFA sanction and for that reason he ended up in the PSG. There he trained until debuting in the month of September 2020 in the First Division, in a defeat against Lens. In total, with the Parisians he played seven league games.
In July 2021 he returned to Barcelona to join the B team. There he played a total of 11 games during this current 2021-22 campaign, but for reasons of indiscipline he was separated from the club again.
Reasons for your departure
According to him sports daily, ”at Barça they have grown tired of many of their attitudes. The Frenchman had committed several disciplinary offenses, in addition to breaching the team’s internal rules”.
They add that the technician Sergio Barjuan He had to experience some tense scenes with the soccer player, who was warned that he had to redirect his way of acting or he risked making a drastic decision.
“The coach gave him opportunities, but there came a time when he saw that he could not continue counting on him,” the aforementioned source publishes. In the last eight games he had not participated and, finally, Barça has led him to the exit door.