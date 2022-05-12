Barcelona gets tired and throws out one of the players who came from PSG to become a star

2022-05-12

The Barcelona decided to terminate the youth’s contract kays ruizfootballer who had arrived in July 2021 from the PSG and on whom were the hopes for the future of the team.

Bayern Munich opens the exit doors for Robert Lewandowski

The 19-year-old Frenchman (born in 2003) plays as a midfielder and was a member of the Barca B of the Spanish third division. It should be remembered that the Frenchman had already been separated from the squad some time ago for extra-sports reasons.

“FC Barcelona has informed the French player Kays Ruiz that he is dispensing with his services. In this way, the French midfielder puts an end to his time as a Barça player. The Club wishes him luck and achievements in the future”, was the statement from the Barcelona about the dismissal of the young player.

Kays Ruiz, Born in the city of Lyon, he had started playing in a football club Barcelona until in 2009 he was recruited by the farmhouse.