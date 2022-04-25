Barcelona had NEVER lost 3 in a row at home in the same season

Midtime Editorial

Everything was illusion in November when they presented it in Barcelona, ​​they found some outstanding peaks such as in the win against Real Madrid, but the truth is that the passage of Xavi Hernández as coach of Barcelona is leaving more dark episodes than lights for the futureto show the historical negative record that the club has just imposed.

With Xavi on the bench, Barcelona has consummated all possible eliminations this season -which was started by Ronald Koeman as coach-. They were left out in the Group Stage of the Champions League, but they gave them a second chance at the continental level with the Europa League, where they were kicked out in the Quarter Finals. Added to that are the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The last blow of reality to Barcelona He has given it in LaLiga, handing over the championship to Real Madrid with an abysmal difference of 15 points compared to the leaders with precisely five games to play. And although that seems to be the worst thing that could happen to the Blaugranas, the reality is that set a negative historical record.

Xavi’s Barcelona and his three defeats at home

In the 123 years of history of Barcelona, what Xavi Hernández has accomplished on the bench had never happened to them. we mean that It is the first time they have lost three consecutive games at home in the same season.according to data from Mr Chip.

To make it even more difficult for the Catalans to digest, those defeats they came against a mid-table Bundesliga team Y two modest LaLiga squads.

The historic losing streak began in the Europa League against EintrachtFrankfurt, who gave them a ride despite the final result being 2-3. Then it was the Cadiza payroll eleven times less than the Blaugranas, but which was imposed at the Camp Nou by the minimum, the same result that was applied this Sunday by the Vallecano Raywhich is in 11th place in the table and its squad is worth 55 million euros, for the 680 million euros of the Catalans.

Could it be that Xavi was not ready for the challenge? Is the current workforce the poorest in this century that they have had? Is the economic crisis so affected? These questions seem to be answered by seeing the Catalan reality of a 2021-2022 season without titles and now with a unprecedented negative mark.