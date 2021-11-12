Sports

Barcelona has already warned him “

BARCELONA (Spain) – The news coming from Catalunya Radio, which during the program “El Matí” spoke of the Kun Agüero. As reported by the Spanish broadcaster, the Argentine has already been informed that his heart condition could force him to retire from football. During the program, his case was compared with that of the soccer player Caroline Graham Hansen, who has passed some cardiological tests and will soon begin the rehabilitation process to return to playing.

Agüero, filters pessimism

However, Agüero’s cardiological picture would be more complicated and the tests he underwent in recent days could indicate that the pathology from which he suffers is incompatible with professional football. The 33-year-old was forced to leave the pitch in the match against Alavés after suffering a chest discomfort. The player will continue to be subjected to checks and tests in the coming months, but as reported by Catalunya Radio, a bit of pessimism about the resumption of competitive activity begins to filter out.

