Barcelona is drawing against Eintracht in the quarterfinals of the Europa League

2022-04-07

13′ Barça plays with fire. Too many turnovers. The last two of Piqué and Araujo. 9′ Eintracht have a good time, their best attacks come from the wings and sending crosses. 6′ HE HAD IT SOW! He received inside the unmarked box, took the shot, but his shot went wide and he couldn’t score. Barcelona was saved.

4′ NEAR THE EINTRACHT! Borré shot first, intercepted the defense and it was left to Knauff who tried, but again the ball was deflected by a Barcelona player. two’ TRAAAAAPPPPPP! The German goalkeeper saved a tremendous shot from Ferran Torres that slipped into his frame. Eintracht was saved.

1′ First foul of the match, Santos Borré committed an infraction against Alba. GET THE PARTY STARTED! Barcelona is already playing against Eintracht for the Europa League quarterfinals. CONFIRMED LINEUPS: Eitracht: Trapp, Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka, Knauff, Jakic, Sow, Kostic, Lindstrom, Kamada and Borré.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Eric García, Piqué, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Adama, Ferran and Aubameyang.

Barcelona visits Eintracht Frankfurt this Thursday (1:00 PM) in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals in search of a result that strengthens its positive dynamics and puts the tie on track. “We are in good dynamics, perhaps we are in the best moment of the season”, stated the Barça coach, Xavi Hernández, last Sunday after beating Sevilla 1-0 in the league. Xavi Hernández pronounces on the future of Dembelé and confirms the news of Ronald Araujo The azulgranas come to the match against Eintracht after accumulating eight victories in their last ten official games, including a resounding 4-0 away to Real Madrid in LaLiga.