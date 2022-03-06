Barcelona is facing Elche for LaLiga with the desire to reaffirm its great moment

2022-03-06

12 & # 39; Dembélé center that Aubameyang was looking for and the Gabonese cannot connect in the best way due to the pressure of the defender.

11 & # 39; Good play by Dembélé, who hooks inside and shoots with his left foot, but his shot went up.

10 & # 39; The game remains goalless. Elche waiting for Barcelona and its intention is clear: look for the counterattack.

8 & # 39; And now Pedri’s bad center from the left that cannot find a finisher.

6′ Shot by Raúl Guti that opens up, but the midfielder’s intention was good.

5′ Pedri is today on the right, while Frenkie de Jong is inside left.

3 & # 39; Great driving by Pedri against. He touches for Aubameyang on the right and Aubameyang crosses first. They clear the defense to the corner.

1 & # 39; Barcelona presses the whole field in this first minute of the game.

– THE BALL MOVED! Elche is facing Barcelona at the Martínez Valero.