Barcelona is facing Elche for LaLiga with the desire to reaffirm its great moment

2022-03-06
12 & # 39; Dembélé center that Aubameyang was looking for and the Gabonese cannot connect in the best way due to the pressure of the defender.
11 & # 39; Good play by Dembélé, who hooks inside and shoots with his left foot, but his shot went up.
10 & # 39; The game remains goalless. Elche waiting for Barcelona and its intention is clear: look for the counterattack.
8 & # 39; And now Pedri’s bad center from the left that cannot find a finisher.
6′ Shot by Raúl Guti that opens up, but the midfielder’s intention was good.
5′ Pedri is today on the right, while Frenkie de Jong is inside left.
3 & # 39; Great driving by Pedri against. He touches for Aubameyang on the right and Aubameyang crosses first. They clear the defense to the corner.
1 & # 39; Barcelona presses the whole field in this first minute of the game.
– THE BALL MOVED! Elche is facing Barcelona at the Martínez Valero.
After a month of February that was full of challenges for the Barcelona and that was settled with honors, the team of Xavi visit the stadium elche with the aim of reaffirming the sweet moment he is going through and achieving a new victory.
One of the novelties in the azulgranas is that Dembele starts from the headline and sits down Fernando Torres. The French will form the trident with Gavi and aubameyang. adama and memphis They also wait their turn.
It should be remembered that next Thursday, the Barcelona is measured at Galatasaray for the round of 16 of the Europa League and that is why the DT would have leaned towards these variants.
Confirmed lineups
Elche: Edgar Badia; Barragan, Enzo Roco, Diego Gonzalez, Mojica; Morente, Raul Guti, Fidel, Omar Mascarell; Pere Milla and Lucas Boyé.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Hammered, Araujo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Gavi Dembele and Aubameyang.
Schedule: 9:15 AM from Honduras.
Transmission: SkySports.