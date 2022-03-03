Barcelona is looking for more free agents, with Christensen, Kessié and Azpilicueta on track

BARCELONA — Barcelona already has the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié on track as free agents for next summer, while the Catalan club also remains optimistic about its options to close the incorporation of César Azpilicueta, according to different sources told ESPN.

The transfers of Christensen and Kessie are not yet closed but a source close to the negotiation admitted to ESPN that both players will arrive at Barça “except for surprises”.

Kessié celebrates a goal with Milan Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The different parties have been exchanging paperwork for days and discussing the last details so that both the Chelsea central defender and the AC Milan midfielder wear the Barça shirt next season.

The conversations intensified after the closing of the winter market and the club is trying to close the last formalities to leave the pre-contracts initialed.

On February 10, ESPN reported that Barça was looking for defenders and midfielders to end their contracts, such as Christensen, Kessié and Azpilicueta, in order to allocate the large investment of the summer to the signing of Erling Haaland or another renowned striker.

The interest in Christensen is not new. Two seasons ago they already considered requesting his loan and now they have decided to go for the signing of him considering that the incorporation of him at zero cost is a great market opportunity.

Chelsea have tried to renew him without success and several sources admit to ESPN that in the blue club they are quite frustrated with the central defender since he changed his representative when they believed they already had their continuity assured.

Christensen also has an offer on the table from Bayern Munich but sources tell ESPN that the player prefers the Barca proposal.

The Catalan club also valued another central defender who could come on free as Niklas Süle but they decided to focus on Christensen because they see him as more complementary to Ronald Araújo. Thus, the German, who ends his contract with Bayern in June, has decided to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

For his part, Kessié, 25, finds himself in a similar position at Milan. His contract expires on June 30 and the Italian club’s technical director, Paolo Maldini, has confirmed that they have not reached an agreement for him to renew.

“It is normal [porque] his contract is ending and we haven’t agreed on anything”, stated Maldini a few days ago when asked about Barça’s interest. “The position is what the club dictates, we absolutely will not deviate from it.”

Sources explain to ESPN that the negotiations for him to finish at Barcelona are very advanced. The player also welcomes the idea of ​​playing at the Camp Nou and the different parties are discussing the commission that the intermediaries and agents involved in the deal would charge. However, Kessié’s agent, George Atangana, must be registered (he works on it) in the database of the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] to be able to collect their work in the operation.

On the other hand, at Barcelona they remain optimistic about also completing the zero-cost signing of Azpilicueta.

ESPN uncovered on November 15 that Barça wanted the versatile 32-year-old defender and since then there have been several advances to close a deal.

The footballer also values ​​the option of going to Barcelona but in this case the operation is not so simple because Chelsea has an option to renew his contract for one more season. However, Barça believes that the English team will not work to let their captain out as a reward for the commitment he has shown for 10 years in London.