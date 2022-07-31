Barcelona: Joan Laporta sparks rumors of Lionel Messi return

Joan Laporta has sparked rumors about a probable return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2023. For the president of the Catalan club, the story between the Argentinian and Barça is not over yet.

Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving FC Barcelona. Last summer Barca were forced to release Messi as he is over £1 billion in debt. The Argentinian therefore left Catalonia in total disagreement with the management of FC Barcelona. Social media went into a frenzy over the weekend after the Barcelona president said Lionel Messi’s chapter at the Spanish club was not over.

“Messi’s story at Barça has not ended. As we all wanted, it ended conditioned by financial reasons and we owe it morally. We would like the end of his career to be with the Barça shirt, applauded in all the stadiums where he plays,” Joan Laporta told ESPN.

He said he would like to bring it back although he admitted it wouldn’t be easy. “I think with the right strategy we could do it. I think Messi was the most important player in our history. For a long period of success he was the leader. It was he who excited our supporters. We will do our best for Messi to finish his career at Barcelona and be applauded by everyone,” he added.

Messi’s current contract with PSG ends in June 2023, and there is strong speculation as to whether Barcelona will be able to restructure their finances next year to afford a return of the Argentine genius.