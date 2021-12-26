Sports

Barcelona-Naples is the Maradona derby!

Europa League, UEFA: Barcelona-Napoli is Maradona's derby!

UEFA’s commentary on Barcelona-Napoli

Naples Football – The play-offs for the knockout stage of Europe League propose great challenges, such as the “Maradona derby” between Barcelona And Naples and not only. Enterprise Rent-A-Car presents UEFA.com’s guide to this round’s hottest matches.

Thursday 17th February

18:45 CET
Barcelona (ESP) – Naples (ITA)
Zenit (RUS) – Real Betis (ESP)
Dortmund (GER) – Rangers (SCO)
Sheriff (MDA) – Braga (POR)

21:00 CET
Sevilla (ESP) – Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Atalanta (ITA) – Olympiacos (GRE)
Leipzig (GER) – Real Sociedad (ESP)
Porto (POR) – Lazio (ITA)

“In their 122-year history, Barcelona have won so many trophies that their showcase has given way to an entire room – but the UEFA Cup / Europa League is missing. Beaten four times in the semifinals, the Blaugrana will try to do better but will first have to overcome Napoli.

As Barcelona try to get by without Lionel Messi, this match brings to mind another illustrious Argentine: Diego Armando Maradona, who played for Barcelona from 1982 to 1984 before going to Naples and winning, among other trophies, the UEFA Cup. The second leg will be played in the stadium that now bears his name “

