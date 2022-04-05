Barcelona negotiates today with Dembélé and will continue tomorrow

BARCELONA — Barcelona have reopened talks with Ousmane Dembélé to negotiate a new contract, with sources confirming to ESPN that sporting director Mateu Alemany will meet with the striker’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, in Morocco today and tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5.

Alemany has arrived in Marrakech to negotiate a possible new deal for Dembele, whose current terms expire at the end of June, according to Jijantes.com.

The culé sporting director insinuated last Sunday that Barça had changed its position on Dembélé, who in January was threatened that he would “renew” or “go to the stands”.

“For us, he can stay as long as he stays within the club’s sustainable salary limit and is proportional to his teammates,” Alemany said before Barça’s victory against Sevilla (1-0) last Sunday at the Camp Nou.

In Barcelona, ​​according to sources from the club to ESPN, they have never believed that the player had nothing signed with anyone, although from the footballer’s environment they always claimed the opposite, that Dembélé wanted to renew his contract with Barcelona.

Even president Joan Laporta hinted that he believed that Dembélé had signed a pre-contract with another club, with Paris Saint-Germain and that a series of English clubs were interested in the still Barcelona player.

Barça coach, Xavi Hernández, has been key in Dembélé’s rebirth. He involved the Frenchman in the team, while other voices of the entity asked that he “come out in January” or that he “see the remainder of the season from the stands.”

Dembélé always responded on the pitch, with one goal and eight assists in his last 10 games for Barça in all competitions. That changed the attitude of the public at the Camp Nou, which changed boos for applause, as happened when he first returned to the team in February.

There are sources that explain to ESPN that Xavi was impressed by Dembélé’s work ethic and involvement, given that in the past a lack of professionalism and commitment was highlighted.

When negotiations broke down in January, there was a big difference between what the club was offering and what the player’s agent was asking for. Barça hopes that this week’s match will serve to close the gap.

Meanwhile, Barça will also meet with Ronald Araujo’s representatives in the coming days, as ESPN reported a few days ago.

Araujo, 23, has a contract until 2023 and sources confirmed to ESPN that he has bigger offers on the table from Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League, but he says he prefers to stay at Barca.

“We are working on a new agreement”, said the Uruguayan international after the game against Sevilla. “There will be meetings this week and I hope it will be resolved soon because I want to stay at this club for many years”.