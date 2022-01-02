Sports

Barcelona offers Atletico Madrid an 18-month loan for Morata

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

LIVE TJ – JUVE AT WORK TO FIND THE REPLACEMENT OF MORATA. DEPAY IS NOT INTERESTED. LIKE ICARDI

LIVE TJ - Juve at work to find Morata's replacement. Depay doesn't care. Like Icardi 16:30 – TMW – BARCELONA OFFERS A LOAN OF 18 MONTHS PER DEATH TO THE ATHLETIC – (CLICK HERE) 15:30 – RANGNICK REMOVES CAVANI FROM THE MARKET – (CLICK HERE) 13:45 – BERNARDESCHI, PRIORITY TO RENEW WITH LA JUVE – (CLICK HERE) 12:35 – THE …

JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE

Juventus-Cagliari 2-0: Bernardeschi on the shields, Szcesny decisive, Alex Sandro the worst, Morata and Kean complete each otherSzczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive save falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was warned but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in …

OFFICIAL – SPRING, FIXED DATE AND TIME OF THE QUARTERS OF THE ITALIAN CUP WITH ROME

OFFICIAL - Primavera, date and time have been set for the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with RomaThe date and time of Juventus-Roma Primavera, valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, were made official a little while ago. The match will be played on Wednesday 12 January at 2.30 pm at the Ale & Ricky field in Vinovo. The bianconeri are …

LIVE TJ – DOUBLE SESSION FINISHED. DYBALA IN A GROUP. FLU SYNDROME FOR PILGRIMS AND KAIO JORGE

LIVE TJ - Double session ended. Dybala in a group. Flu syndrome for Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge17:16 – DOUBLE SESSION FOR JUVE – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the Juventus day: “On January 6, at 8.45pm, Napoli will arrive at the Allianz Stadium and, at Continassa , Juventus continues to work …

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus, what a tile for Allegri: OFFICIAL, two months out

November 22, 2021

Ferrari: no illusions, but he wants to win as much as possible

2 weeks ago

Madness Barella, Inter in trouble: risk sting, more problem for Inzaghi

4 weeks ago

recovered Chiesa, Chiellini returns to training

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button