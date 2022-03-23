Barcelona pronounces on the possible return of Messi and surprises with its announcement

2022-03-23

There is no doubt that the output of Leo Messi the FC Barcelona It was a hard blow for the Barça fans and also for the club’s footballers themselves.

The Argentine left the club of his loves and went to PSG where he has lived a nightmare and has been surrounded throughout the season by much criticism for his performance and for the recent failure in the Champions League.

See: They reveal the list of the highest paid soccer players in the world

Since then much has been said about the possibility that Messi get out of PSGbecause he didn’t feel comfortable.

In Spain they are already talking about a possible return of Leo Messi to Barcelona, ​​which now has Xavi Hernández as coach, a close friend of “10”.

Enric Masip, adviser to the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laportawent through the radio programs ‘Tiempo de Juego’, from the Spanish Cadena Cope, and ‘El Larguero’, from La Ser, and spoke about the Messi case.