Barcelona prosecutor’s office demands more than eight years in prison for Shakira for tax evasion

Singer Shakira in May 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival. – Christophe Simon – AFP

Will Shakira go to jail? The Barcelona public prosecutor’s office announced this Friday that they will seek more than eight years in prison for tax evasion against the Colombian star

The singer, who claims her innocence, refused on Wednesday to seal an agreement with the prosecution and want to go to trial.

According to his lawyers, the possibility of reaching an agreement remains open until the opening of the trial in a Barcelona court while the formal dismissal of the 45-year-old star has not yet been pronounced.

“Absolutely certain of his innocence”

“Absolutely certain of her innocence” (…) Shakira does not accept an agreement “with the prosecution” and decides to continue “the procedure until the trial, indicated her advisers in a press release, affirming that the singer is “confident that justice will prove him right”.

Denouncing a “total violation of his rights” and “abusive methods” on the part of the prosecution, Shakira affirms in this press release that he “stubbornly insists on claiming the money collected during my international tours and (the show) The Voice“, of which she was a sworn in the United States, at a time when “I was not yet a resident of Spain”.

Shakira also argues that she has already paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and that she therefore has “no debt to the Treasury for many years”.

International tours

The prosecution accuses the interpreter of the hits Hips don’t lie, Waka-Waka Where Loca tax evasion of 14.5 million euros over the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

According to the prosecution, Shakira had been living in Spain since 2011, when her relationship with FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique was made public, but had maintained her tax residence in the Bahamas Islands, considered a tax haven, until 2015. The couple, who have two children, announced their separation in June.

Shakira’s lawyers believe that until 2014, most of her income came from her international tours and that she lived no more than six months a year in Spain, a condition required to establish her tax residence in Spain. the country.

Original article published on BFMTV.com