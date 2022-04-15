Barcelona publicly reveals whether or not they will sign Lewandowski for next season

2022-04-15

The FC Barcelona He is already thinking about the next season and for this they begin to work in the transfer market that is getting closer.

After the elimination in the Europa League, it is clear that Xavi Hernández’s team needs important reinforcements and in the last few weeks the name that has sounded the most is that of Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona has spoken about this rumor about the Polish striker of the Bayern Munich and it has been Mateu Alemany, sports director of the azulgrana team, who revealed details.

“That is speculation from the press that is very good to fill the pages, but it is not true. We do not have any agreement with the striker and if we wanted him, the first thing we would do would be to talk to his club, “he said. Germany on Lewandowski.