Barcelona publicly reveals whether or not they will sign Lewandowski for next season
2022-04-15
The FC Barcelona He is already thinking about the next season and for this they begin to work in the transfer market that is getting closer.
After the elimination in the Europa League, it is clear that Xavi Hernández’s team needs important reinforcements and in the last few weeks the name that has sounded the most is that of Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona has spoken about this rumor about the Polish striker of the Bayern Munich and it has been Mateu Alemany, sports director of the azulgrana team, who revealed details.
“That is speculation from the press that is very good to fill the pages, but it is not true. We do not have any agreement with the striker and if we wanted him, the first thing we would do would be to talk to his club, “he said. Germany on Lewandowski.
“We have no agreement with any player. Aubameyang will be number 9, but we want to complete the squad”, added the sporting director of the Barcelona on the subject of signing another striker.
By last, Mateu Germany referred to the renovations in the Barcelonaspecifically about Gavi and Dembelé.
“I see that they no longer ask me about Araujo. One less. If the player wants to stay, it is a matter of economic negotiation. There is a good predisposition on all sides, but both in the case of Gavi and Dembélé, it is an economic issue, ”he clarified.
SUBSTITUTE FOR LEWANDOWSKI AND HIS WIFE
While the Barcelona denies the news, other media highlight that the Bayern Munich already looking for the substitute Lewandowski. Darwin Núñez, Uruguayan striker for Portuguese Benfica, would be the chosen one.
Also, this Friday, the wife of Lewandowski He has lit up social networks by confessing that he is already learning Spanish.
“Hello everyone! Good morning from Majorca. It’s great that I’m here again. I am starting to learn Spanish. What do you think?” wrote Anna Lewandowska in an Instagram story, fueling rumors of a possible arrival of the Pole at the Camp Nou.