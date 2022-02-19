Barcelona rejected offer for Ez Abde

Getty Ez Abde celebrates a goal

The current group of interesting young people from the Barcelona He has certainly turned heads this season with some impressive home and away performances for the Catalan giants.

Winger Ez Abde is a player who has enjoyed regular time on the pitch after being named to the first division team. The 20-year-old winger made 12 appearances this season and scored his first goal for Barcelona in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

Abde’s performance has not gone unnoticed in Europe. Barcelona turned down a €15m offer from “one of the best teams in the Bundesliga” in the January transfer window, according to Roger Torello of Sports world.

Barca were willing to part with some players in the winter, saying goodbye to Philippe Coutinho, Inaki Pena, Alex Collado and Yusuf Demir, but opting to keep Abde. The club wanted to make sure they had enough of ends in case Ousmane Dembele left, and welcomed the striker’s refusal to participate in the African Cup of Nations with Morocco.

Abde was called up to be part of the squad at the tournament but chose to stay in Barcelona and help his team instead. However, the Catalans went on to sign Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while also keeping Dembele.

Will Abde stay in Barcelona?

Abde originally signed for Barcelona B in the summer from Hércules for just €2m and has already proven to be a valuable addition. Even so, his permanence at the Camp Nou remains to be seen.

Barcelona has big decisions to make in the summer. Everything seems to indicate that Dembele will be transferred, while Adama is only on loan from the Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The deal includes an option to buy but if Adama fails to impress by the end of the season, it seems unlikely that Barca will try to retain the extreme permanently.

In the meantime, Abde will likely find it difficult to get minutes with the starting team after the arrival of the new additions. Torello reports that Barca will “evaluate” the situation in the summer and then make a decision with the player.

Is Memphis going back to Lyon?

Abde is not the only Barcelona striker associated with a possible departure. The Dutchman of his selection Memphis Depay could leave the Camp Nou behind in the summer after just one season with the team.

The 28-year-old is considering the possibility of returning to his old team, Lyon, following the departure of Ronald Koeman and the news that Xavi would be without him, Pascal Auchet reported in Le Quotidien.

Memphis and its entourage have already contacted the Ligue 1 club with the aim of evaluating their possible return to France.

Lyon could be looking for attacking reinforcements if Lucas Paqueta leaves the club at the end of the season. Memphis is under contract with Barcelona until 2023, which means the club may be interested in selling out to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Miami gets notable recognition in new study: What is it?