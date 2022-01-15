Barcelona renounces Morata, remains at Juventus

Atletico Madrid want to monetize, the bianconeri do not have a substitute: Alvaro will not move in January

From one extreme to the other in a few hours, but it is synonymous with the confusion that reigns in the house Barcelona also and above all because of the economic situation: if yesterday in Spain there was talk of a new attempt for Alvaro Morata, today instead Mundo Deportivo writes that the blaugrana they gave up and the attacker will remain at Juventus confirming that Massimiliano Allegri repeats each time answering questions on Spanish.

The deal, therefore, will not go through for the same reasons for which it seemed difficult from the beginning of the month, when the rumor of the contact between Morata and Xavi came out: at an economic level Atletico Madrid is not intent on a new loan but wants to monetize giving Morata outright (the Griezmann speech between Colchoneros and Barça will be dealt with separately) and Juve did not find a replacement for the offensive department, a situation made even more complicated after Chiesa’s injury.

In all this we must not forget the blaugrana accounts, whose salary does not allow to make too many leaps forward: Ferran Torres, for example, was signed only after Umtiti signed a low renewal, making room for the winger’s salary bought by Manchester City.