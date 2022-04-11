Barcelona SC beats Orense and is the absolute owner of the leadership of the Professional League | National Championship | Sports

Undefeated and absolute owner of the leadership, this is how Barcelona SC remained this Sunday, beating a seasoned Orense de Machala 2-0, in a match on the seventh date of the Professional League, which took place at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

Gabriel the Mad Cortez was again the figure of the bullfighters, who with a double, gave the three points to his team.

The club coached by the Argentine Jorge Célico, of the seven games played has won six and only recorded one draw, it knows no defeats.

Encouraged by their audience, who arrived in good numbers on the Guayaquil stage, the bullfighters took the reins of the commitment, although those from Machala did not come only to defend themselves and responded by counterattacking.

It didn’t take long for Barcelona to take the lead. Cortez was knocked down on the edge of the area and the duel judge sanctioned the action with a free kick. The Mad he took the ball and with a low shot made goalkeeper Rolando Silva’s stretch useless, it was the local 1-0 (13 minutes).

The scorer came close to extending the lead when he smashed a shot into the vertical in the 32nd minute.

Moments later, a clash between Byron Castillo and Erick Plúas caused a scare in the Célico team, since the yellow footballer was left lying on the field and after several minutes of being treated, he was taken to a clinic to undergo medical tests (36m ).

Before, Plúas had smashed a shot into the vertical of the door defended by Víctor Mendoza, who was in place of Javier Burrai.

In the second stage, Orense was more daring and, at times, cornered the homeowners, however, in a quick start, Barcelona sentenced the victory.

Gabriel Cortez (i), in the action of his second goal that sentenced the triumph of Barcelona SC against Orense. Photo: Ronald Cedeno

At 72 minutes, in a counterattack that was generated by the right wing, Cortez surpassed Gabriel Achilier’s mark and entered the area and with a shoe made it 2-0 for the bullfighters.

Barcelona has 19 points and on the eighth date it will visit Liga de Quito at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado. (D)