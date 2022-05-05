Barcelona SC did not have a rematch with Lanús at the Monumental and its aspiration to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana is complicated | Soccer | Sports

Barcelona SC complicated its aspiration to overcome the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana-2022 by drawing 1-1 this Wednesday night in Guayaquil with Lanús, key leader, on matchday 4.

An own goal by José Sand excited the Canaries (41 minutes), but the striker himself was responsible for making up for his mistake and equalizing (53) at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

The Ecuadorian club remains in second place in group A of the Conmebol competition, one point below Lanús, with two dates remaining.

Barely 15 seconds were played when Lanús invited us to think that it would be a duel of emotions. The visit took the local defense to sleep and managed to send a center from the right that was connected by José Sand. However, the striker shot wide (minute 1).

That of Sand was the only offensive action in the first quarter of an hour. Both Barcelona and Lanús withdrew to block any rival attempt, making the game parsimonious and moving the ball harmlessly.

Gonzalo Mastriani managed to take a shot in an awkward position, but the ball went to the side of the goal defended by Fernando Monetti (minute 19).

The whistles were then heard by the Barcelona fans. And for both sides. To the canaries, for the lack of daring; to the Argentines, for the delay in the resumption of the game.

With patience, the Canaries took possession of the ball and began to find fouls and corner kicks in their favor. Precisely in a free kick came the first goal. Leonel Quiñónez feinted with his shipment and it was finally Pedro Pablo Velasco who charged towards the area; Carlos Rodríguez grazed the ball, which ended up being deflected into his own nets by Sand (minute 41).

To complement, the pupils of Jorge Célico jumped with the intensity that the visit began. In seconds, Mastriani connected with a header and the ball went just wide of Monetti’s goal (minute 46).

Jonathan Perlaza forced Monetti to fly when he used a recovery and a pass from Nixon Molina to the right. The lane player dominated and shot, but the Lanús goalkeeper cleared (minute 50).

The party began to have individual friction and to increase in intensity. That was taken advantage of by the visit, who found Sand on a free kick by Leonel di Plácido, after Bruno Piñatares and Luca Sosa were overtaken by air, and the striker in the small area sent her to the back of the net.

The match began to be played strictly on the Lanús pitch, with all the visiting players defending the result. In the middle of moving the ball from side to side, the Brazilian Leonai Souza was able to take shape to unleash a left-footed shot that crashed into the crossbar (minute 67).

Monetti was reprimanded for repeatedly burning time, while the bullfighters were getting closer and closer to the visiting portico. The Lanús attacks ceased. But Barcelona did not find the gap to finally beat its rival and keep the three points.

The Canary Islanders will visit the Venezuelan Metropolitans on the next date, who this same day fell at home against Wanderers (0-1).