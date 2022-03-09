Barcelona SC did not have its aim sharpened, missed a penalty, and had to settle for a 0-0 draw against América Mineiro, in Brazil, for phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | sports

Barcelona Sporting Club achieved a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night in their visit to América Mineiro in Belo Horizonte and will define their place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 next week in Guayaquil.

The canaries let the victory slip away at the Arena Independencia stadium in the debut of the Argentine Jorge Célico on the golden bench in the Libertadores, after the departure of his compatriot Fabián Bustos to Santos FC.

Attacker Carlos Garcés wasted a penalty in the 90+1 minute, after a foul inside the box by Brazilian goalkeeper Jailson on midfielder Michael Carcelén.

On several occasions, the 40-year-old goalkeeper saved shots at point-blank range and kept America Mineiro’s face high, debutant in the international tournament, for the second leg of the third phase that will be played next Tuesday in Guayaquil.

The ‘rabbits’ of Marquinhos Santos, a hundred-year-old team from the state of Minas Gerais, were not self-conscious before the people of Guayaquil, semifinalists of the last cup and who in Brazil suffered the loss of four men due to injury, including midfielders Erick Castillo and Damián Diaz.

Without Castillo or Díaz, two types of attack, the Ecuadorians had a hard time adapting in the first few minutes, although they still had clear chances of beating Jailson.

The winger Jonathan Perlaza (28) crossed a right from the left that passed close to the post, while the Uruguayan Gonzalo Mastriani (34) later demanded the Palmeiras exporter with a hard shot to the upper left corner.

The Brazilians responded with a low shot from Wellington Paulista (38), after a pass from Juninho, which the captain, goalkeeper Javier Burrai, neutralized.

From there, and despite the fact that both technicians removed the payrolls, the offensives were conspicuous by their absence.

Despite having the best chances to score, Barcelona, ​​who eliminated Universitario de Perú in the previous phase, looked uncomfortable against a jovial team motivated to continue writing their scant cup history.

Célico warned on the eve of the match of the importance of capitalizing on the speed and physical power of his wingers, but he did not count on his rivals stealing the ball from him and playing him without complexes.

Although they had the ball, the ‘mineiros’ struggled to get past the Ecuadorian defense and turn their possession into danger, quite the opposite of what they did in a three-goal comeback against Paraguayan Guaraní in the second phase.

Due to their dominance, they sometimes neglected the rearguard and the visit threatened to take the advantage over Guayaquil, but Garcés shot the penalty slightly off Jailson’s right post.

In the last moments of the game, the ‘rabbits’ almost sang victory. Lucas Kal was left hand in hand with Burrai, but the Argentine risked his life and prevented the Brazilians from celebrating another heroic night, like the one in Asunción. (D)