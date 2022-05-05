Barcelona SC has to sell players in the middle of the year if it expects to sign at least one striker, says Carlos Alfaro Moreno. Byron Castillo and Emmanuel Martínez could leave next June | Soccer | Sports

The poor production of the only two forwards by trade that coach Jorge Célico has in the squad, the Uruguayan Gonzalo Mastriani and the Ecuadorian Carlos Garcés, is a concise indication that Barcelona SC has to look for an additional reinforcement at least in the reopening of the Ecuadorian soccer pass book.

With the contribution of Mastriani (5) and Garcés (2) the Canarian attack accumulates 7 goals, adding those scored in the Copa Libertadores play-off phase that Célico’s men did not overcome, LigaPro series A and the Copa Sudamericana group round. The same figure is registered in the league by creative midfielder Gabriel Cortez, the top scorer in the national championship who has been detained since April 22.

However, the president of the institution, Carlos Alfaro Moreno, reiterated in an interview with EL UNIVERSO that he would “declare himself crazy if today I say that we are looking for two (forwards)”, in the face of the drought of Mastriani and Garcés.

The Uruguayan Gonzalo Mastriani and the Ecuadorian Carlos Garcés (both in the center) did not score on Wednesday night against Lanús. Photo: Jose Beltran

On Wednesday night after the bitter 1-1 draw at home against Lanús, Célico expressed his desire to have players from the academy in the first team. However, the technical director recognizes that the quota is complete and the list of registered players cannot be modified until the next transfer window.

In the interview held on April 27 in the presidential suite of the Monumental Banco Pichincha, director Alfaro Moreno responded about possible reinforcements for the second stage of the national tournament, clarified the situation of Emmanuel Martínez, who last night returned to play with the team after After a month and a half, he spoke about the desire to hire Lionel Messi for the Yellow Night of 2025 and pointed out that the PKF audit of the club’s finances has served the interests of the institution.

So far in the 2022 season, Barcelona SC has played six matches for the Copa Libertadores play-off phase, ten for the LigaPro series A championship and four for the Copa Sudamericana. He has pending to play the Clásico del Astillero corresponding to the eleventh day, which was rescheduled for Wednesday, May 11.

Doesn’t Barcelona need an additional striker?

I think that when targeting the forwards, I would declare myself crazy if today (April 27) I say: ‘we are looking for two’, because there are five dates left and we need our forwards who are well motivated, well sharpened, looking for their revenge, looking for that for the next game they dream of scoring three goals and being figures of the next (game).

What I can say is that our economy first of all does not allow us to dream too much, if in the middle of the year the possibility of some transfers were opened and that budget could be occupied with some possibility that a player could arrive, we would work on it if it is for express request of our coach. But there must be some situations and we must prioritize our financial reality.

In this line of negotiations, is Byron Castillo the player with the most options to go out in the summer market?

On a personal level, I have the feeling that Byron can leave in this next window, because there was a very strong interest, a personal dialogue with the president of one of the interested clubs, we did not finish specifying it, Byron was already with his bags almost packed and then we said that we prefer to prioritize sporting goals. I understand that in the next window, and also because of our need, Byron is one of the players with options to leave soon.

Is Emmanuel Martínez’s stay satisfactory considering that he wanted to go to Santos FC in Brazil?

At one point, also as a rumor, the injury that Emmanuel has was mixed with the desire to leave. I’m going to be honest, at one point the relationship became strained, not with him because Emmanuel is an extraordinary and humble boy, but with his representative, who was very insistent when it came to wanting to leave. We, not being completely satisfied with the economic proposal, told them that as of the end of the first stage, at the beginning of June we would give the possibility, not only to Emmanuel, to be able to leave, it was understood. We met, we talked about it, we resumed the dialogue because at one point it did get tense, and it became clear that if Emmanuel wants to leave we are going to open the door for him because there is also an economic need for the club to sell players.

We know that we need to sell players to be able to have a much better year, to be able to meet the budgets, the objectives, and within that if Emmanuel has to leave, he will do so, but from the month of June.

Argentine midfielder Emmanuel Martínez returned to action at Barcelona SC. He entered in the 58th minute with the score 1-1 against Lanús. Photo: The Universe

It seems that the PKF audit, which was paid by 8 notable partners, including Jaime Nebot, and which determined a debt of 51 million dollars, did not help much. Responsible there is not yet.

Yes it helped a lot. Later we did several more audits, every year we do it, but I did specifically do one requested by this directory, a forensic audit. From there, two investigations are derived, one from the legal to a law firm that was chosen by a commission appointed by the assembly of partners, and another administrative procedure that the Disciplinary Commission is investigating. The people involved have already been informed, so the intention is to set positive historical precedents without accusations, without persecution, but for situations that should not happen again.

Did you see the video of players with firearms in the concentration building?

Of course. Not only did I see it, but at that moment when the team was going through many concentrated games, we heard save shots, which was an entertainment that the squad had at some point, a game, they even wore masks, and that later we said that for a security issue was cut. The same coaching staff took charge.

Has the club received a proposal from Conmebol for the Monumental stadium to also host the only final of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana?

I do not have the certification, it is simply something that came to me as a rumor, not as real information. What was mentioned, point by point, about the adjustments that would be made in terms of the lawn, infrastructure, modernization of certain areas, substitutes’ benches, changing rooms, situations in surrounding areas for both referees, medical areas for spectators, boxes of press. A lot of situations (regarding the unique final of the Copa Libertadores 2022).

Is loving Lionel Messi on the Yellow Night of 2025 accepting that he is up for re-election? His cycle is fulfilled in December 2023.

It is not an issue thinking about reelecting me, not at all. Simply whether or not I am in the club, in the area that I have to be in or out of, I will always gladly do any management that I can do for the benefit of Barcelona. Taking advantage of our relationships and approaches, I was able to agree to greet him, to tell him that it was an honor to have him in our stadium and that this was our dream. We even gave him a present with an invitation and the shirt with the number 100 on the number, a detail that at that time we did not give it to him because he was leaving quickly on his way back to Europe. They will send it to him in June when the Argentine team joins again. The management was done and the knowledge of him is.

A Yellow Night with Messi as an active player or as a former soccer player? What is feasible to manage?

There are many situations where the guest star can join us. At one point we insisted with Dani Alves (then a Sao Paulo FC player) and being an active player it gets complicated. He can receive a permit from the club (with which he has a current contract), but if you have to put out millionaire insurance, it is a very strong risk for the institution. We will see when we are closer to that date if Leo is still active or not and we will try, regardless of where we are, if it is within Barcelona SC or outside.

