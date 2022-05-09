Barcelona SC is the absolute leader of the LigaPro; thrashes Guayaquil City and waits for Emelec | National Championship | Sports

Barcelona is the absolute leader of the LigaPro, the yellows beat Guayaquil City this Sunday 1-4 at the Christian Benítez stadium, in a duel on date 12 of the national competition.

Those directed by Jorge Célico add 25 units and on Wednesday they receive Emelec (21 points), in the Monumental Banco Pichincha.

The Uruguayan Gonzalo Mastriani was the figure of commitment with a triplet that put an end to the goal drought he experienced in recent days. Nixon Molina achieved the fourth conquest. While Renato César put the local discount.

In 20 minutes of the duel, the charrúa had lost three clear chances to open the scoring against goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle who was a figure of the citizens.

When 29 minutes were played, Emmanuel Martínez, from the right, sent a cross into the visiting area and Mastriani, with a header, made it 0-1 for the Canary Islands.

The bullfighters overcame their rival who were left with 10 elements due to the expulsion of Jean Humanante for a strong foul on Martínez (28m).

At the beginning of the complement, at 46m, a foul on Lionel Quiñónez was sanctioned with a penalty kick. Martínez requested the payment and goalkeeper Valle saved, but it was repeated because the goalkeeper left the sentencing line of his goal.

The repetition of the shot was requested by Mastriani who achieved the 0-2 (47m). The charrúa did not stop and at 61m, after a rebound given by the local goalkeeper, he finished off and it was 0-3 for the canaries.

In a quick counterattack, Renato César shot before Javier Burrai’s exit and put the discount for the citizens (68m).

The Barcelona win was sealed at 75 minutes by Nixon Molina after a cross from Byron Castillo. (D)