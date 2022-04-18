Barcelona SC protests against Conmebol: Referee directly attacked the result of the duel with Lanús for the Copa Sudamericana | Soccer | Sports

The board of directors of Barcelona Sporting Club sent a letter to Conmebol to protest about the Brazilian judges who were in charge of the match that lost 3-1 last Thursday against Lanús for the second day of group A of the Copa Sudamericana.

The bullfighters emphasize: “It is our duty to show that the terrible level of the refereeing quartet, made up of Mr. Bruno Arleu (central), Kléber Gil (assistant 1), Danilo Manis (assistant 2), Edina Alves (4th referee ), directly affected the outcome of the match. Which is clearly contrary to the values ​​of our sport”.

And they point out: “It is important to refer to 2 specific moves, without this limiting the analysis of the Arbitration Commission of the action as a whole, we understand as the most outstanding and decisive at the time of issuing a value criterion, namely: a) Played at minute 10 of the first half, the central defender sanctioned a foul committed by Mr. Matías Damián Pérez (CA Lanús) against the player in our records, Adonis Preciado”.

“In this case, the BSC athlete (Preciado) was injured and with medical assistance, possibly he has a fracture in one of his feet, however, due to the violent entry of the rival, the referee only ruled a yellow card; b) Played at minute 30 of the first half, player Tomas Belmonte (#5) charges BSC goalkeeper Javier Burrai inside the small area and takes the ball with his right hand”, he continues.

And he adds: “Despite being a few meters away (penalty point), the Brazilian center-back allows it to continue and this action ends in the first goal of the local club. It is worth noting that clearly the unsportsmanlike behavior of the player Belmonte is part of the sanctionable budgets established in article 12 literals c), f) and p) of the current Disciplinary Code; This could be the reason for opening an ex officio file, taking into account the video evidence that your organization has.”

A defeat that made him lose the undefeated this season and the first place to the canaries (they stayed with 3 units) of group A of the South American -now at the hands of Lanús with 4 points-.

The yellow team’s next game will be on Thursday, April 28, against Metropolitanos FC in Caracas (Venezuela), at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium. (D)