Barcelona SC revives in the fight for the leadership of Group A of the Copa Sudamericana with a 1-0 victory over Metropolitanos FC | Soccer | Sports

Barcelona Sporting Club defeated the Venezuelan Metropolitanos 1-0 on Thursday in Guayaquil, on the third day of Group A of the Copa Sudamericana-2022, to stay in the fight for the only place in the key to the round of 16.

Nixon Molina scored in the 33rd minute for the valuable victory, with which the ‘bullfighters’ are in second position with six points, behind the Argentine Lanús, who added 7 when beating the Uruguayan Montevideo Wanderers 1-0 on the same day Thursday.

The ‘Metro’ remains third with 2 units and Wanderers fourth and last with 1.

The runner-up of the 1990 and 1998 Libertadores went on to win 1-0 with Molina scoring, who with a header defined a pass from Leonel Quiñónez from below, but without intimidating the visitor, who challenged from the start of the match played at Monumental Stadium.

Quiñónez’s service arose from a free kick due to a foul against his teammate Adonis Preciado, who with speed and strategy was the one who instilled fear in the ‘Metro’ and emerged as the figure of Barcelona.

Good impression

The victory was once again elusive in the key for the llanero squad, which registered more shots during the duel refereed by the Brazilian Anderson Daronco, who admonished the “violets” Charlis Ortiz and Leminger Bolívar, as well as the “canary” Carlos Garcés.

The ‘violets’ from Caracas caused surprise with their game, leaving no open spaces so that those from the ‘idol of the shipyard’ could easily enter to the back to throw the glove at goalkeeper Giancarlo Schiavone.

The Venezuelan midfielder Carlos Sosa was unbalanced in the Barcelona area, being scathing in front of the fence guarded by the Argentine Javier Burrai.

The Ecuadorian club had to spend heavily to appease the metropolitan attacks, which grew after Molina’s goal.

Owner of possession, the Venezuelan cast moved around the field in order to open gaps where to nest, but the Ecuadorian was more effective in his operation, which allowed him to maintain the tight but important victory, the second consecutive at home after beat Wanderers 4-2.

With different luck with the 1-0, both casts burned all their cartridges to try to nest.

The visitor, new to the South American when entering for the second time, desperate to equalize and the local to increase the result to increase the goal difference in favor, an alternative that in the end can also define the classified.

On the third date, next Wednesday, the Venezuelan squad will host the Uruguayan, and the Ecuadorian will face the Argentine. (D)