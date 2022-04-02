Barcelona SC, undefeated and leader of the LigaPro with its 1-2 victory over U. Católica in the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito | National Championship | sports

Jorge Célico, coach of Barcelona, ​​is optimistic that his team will achieve a victory today against Universidad Católica that will allow his squad to remain at the top of the Professional Football League.

The yellows arrive at the sixth day of the local tournament as undefeated leaders with 13 points, while the Camaratas are third with 8.

“Católica is a team that for many years has played in an important way, well defined, with a good handling of the ball, very offensive. He has been the protagonist and I imagine a very difficult match, and we must highlight the good players he has and his scoring ability”, said Célico, yesterday, during a press conference.

“They have a very good midfield, it is a young and very interesting squad. It has served us well (the stoppage of the tournament due to the tie against Qatar), the work has intensified and by implementing the idea that I intend, we hope to see an improvement accompanied by a good result”, added the Canarian trainer.

Regarding the losses that his squad will have, the Argentine indicated that there are several players with problems, but he mentioned specific cases such as those of Erick Castillo and the Brazilian Leonai Souza, which left doubts that they are in this commitment.

Célico was asked if he thinks about reinforcing his squad and was blunt in answering that for now “he hasn’t done it” and insisted on giving confidence to young soccer players.

“You have to make the youth play and bank them, because they will have ups and downs. Surely more boys will come out, there are players who are still missing, it is a process, ”he indicated.

He also considered that the drawbacks in the definition of the bullfighting team go through “confidence” and that what he wants is to give “tranquility” to his team. (D)