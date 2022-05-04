Barcelona SC vs. Lanús: time, TV channels and streaming to watch the game | Soccer | Sports

Barcelona SC will face this Wednesday, May 4, a very important game in its aspirations to win its group in the Copa Sudamericana and in turn to go to the next phase with a view to seeking the title.

Although Montevideo Wanderers and Metropolitanos FC will also define in Caracas if they continue in the race, their main rival will be Lanús, whom they will receive in an attempt to lower them from the leadership of group A.

Lanús is first, with seven points, one more than Ídolo, whom he defeated 3-1 three weeks ago and thus took away an undefeated fourteen-game run.

Barcelona will try to assert its locality against Lanús. Photo: Ronald Cedeno

That victory maintains the advantage of the Argentines against the Ecuadorians, which could end if Barce wins and goes to the top with two games remaining: one against Metropolitanos, in Caracas, and the other against Montevideo, as a visitor.

Barcelona SC rested last weekend by not playing in the LigaPro, after they rescheduled their match against Emelec, due to the strong international agenda that both have had; therefore, he has had the necessary time to prepare for this clash.

Despite not playing, the Canarian team remains firm in first place in the 2022 LigaPro, with 22 points, two more than Independiente del Valle, with one less game.

For its part, Lanús comes from defeating Independiente 1-0 last Saturday in the Argentine league, which allowed it to rise to 11th place in group B, with 14 points.

Barcelona SC vs. Lanús: time, TV channels and streaming to watch the match

Time:

21:30 (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile)

19:30 (Ecuador, Peru, Colombia)

20:30 (Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay)

Transmission:

