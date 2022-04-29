Barcelona SC vs. Metropolitanos: Time, TV channels and ‘streaming’ to watch the game | Soccer | Sports

Barcelona SC cut a three-game losing streak last weekend after a 0-1 win over Macará and regained confidence in both the 2022 LigaPro and the Copa Sudamericana. With that advantage, he receives this Thursday the 28th the Venezuelan team Metropolitanos on the third date of the continental tournament.

The bullfighter team will try to assert its locality in which it has not lost in the Copa Libertadores (when it played the previous phases) or at the beginning of the South American.

Against the Venezuelans, the victory served to take advantage of them and fight for the top against Lanús, who visits Montevideo Wanderers in the second hour.

The Venezuelan team Metropolitanos will try to add points in their visit to Barcelona SC. Photo: AFP

So far, the Argentines are leaders with four points, followed by Barcelona with three. Metropolitanos close with two and Montevideo Wanderers with one.

Barcelona SC started the Copa Sudamericana with victory

A win against Metropolitanos and a fall or draw by Lanús can return the lead to “Barce”, the same one they need to achieve the main objective: to qualify for the second round of the Cup.

For its part, the Venezuelan team is experiencing a good moment in its local league, since it is second with 16 points, escorting the leader Monagas SC and has just won 0-1 last Saturday against Zamora FC.

With a couple of draws, Metropolitanos arrives with the expectation of “playing with Barcelona’s needs and playing a correct game”, according to what was said by their coach José María Morr.

The llaneros know that if they draw or win, they will still have a couple of games at home and one as a visitor to aspire to classification.

Barcelona SC vs. Metropolitanos: Time, TV channels and ‘streaming’ to watch the game

Barcelona SC vs. Metropolitans

Time:

21:30 (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile)

· 19:30 (Ecuador, Peru, Colombia)

· 20:30 (Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay)

Transmission:

(D)