Barcelona SC vs. Montevideo Wanderers: time, channels and streaming to watch the game | Soccer | sports

Barcelona SC will have a new opportunity to vindicate itself internationally, starting this Thursday, April 7, when it begins its journey in the Copa Sudamericana playing at home against Montevideo Wanderers.

With this tournament, the bullfighting team will have played three so far this year, in which it remains unbeaten in 12 games without losing and an average of 0.3 goals per game, to make it the best team on the continent, at least as far as numbers are concerned.

Barcelona is in South America after losing on penalties against America MG

Barcelona SC reached the South American after losing on penalties against América MG in the third phase of the Copa Libertadores, with an aggregate of 0-0 in the two games they played.

Barcelona SC hopes to continue its good moment in international tournaments. Photo: AFP

With this advantage, they hope to start by winning against the second Uruguayan team they will face, since in the first phase they dispatched Montevideo City Torque, also on penalties and 1-1 on aggregate.

With the same team, although with some absences, such as those of Emmanuel Martínez and Leonai Souza, Barcelona SC hopes to start with a good advantage in a group in which they will also compete against the traditional Lanús and the new Metropolitans of Venezuela.

At home, adding Libertadores and LigaPro 2022, Barcelona has not received a goal in five games, an issue that strengthens it in defense, although it has drawn two and won three.

Barcelona SC vs. Montevideo Wanderers: time, channels and streaming to watch the game

Hour:

21:30 (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile)

19:30 (Ecuador, Peru, Colombia)

20:30 (Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay)

Transmission:

