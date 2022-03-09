Barcelona SC wants to ‘repeat history’ in Brazil against América Mineiro, in an unprecedented crossover in the history of the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | sports

In an unprecedented crossover in the history of the Copa Libertadores competition, against América Mineiro (Brazil), Barcelona SC is challenging and determined to repeat the campaign in the playoff phase of the 2020 edition of the Conmebol tournament when they beat Progreso (Uruguay), Sporting Cristal (Peru) and Cerro Porteño (Paraguay) to access the group round.

Under the command of Argentine Jorge Célico, replacement of his compatriot Fabián Bustos, now at Santos FC, the leaders of Ecuador’s LigaPro Serie A will seek to storm the Arena Independencia stadium, home of a centenary team but debutant in the Libertadores.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, starting at 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m., Ecuadorian time), he will have to start carving out his international path, following the successful step of Bustos, who qualified the Canaries to the semifinal of the Libertadores 2021 .

Barcelona SC has five wins in Copa Libertadores in Brazil, between 1986 and 2020

Data published by the DataFactory agency indicates that Barcelona SC’s rival in turn lost and did not score goals in their only home game for Copa Libertadores (0-1 vs. Guaraní).

The Guayaquil team must take the necessary precautions for Juninho, captain of America, who collaborated with 8 saves, 97 correct passes and 4 shots in the second phase series against the Paraguayans.

Barcelona SC remains undefeated in this edition (2PG-2PE) and has not conceded goals in the last three appearances. The yellow team won three times and was defeated three times in their last six games on Brazilian soil. In history, the two-time runner-up in America has five wins in the Copa Libertadores in Brazil, between 1986 and 2020, two of these achieved over Santos FC.

If BSC manages to beat América MG in the series, they will equal their own record set in 2020 by becoming the first team to advance to the group stage of the Libertadores by overcoming the previous three stages.

According to DataFactory statistics, Barcelona SC is the team with the most passes in the current continental competition (1,570).

The Argentine Emmanuel Martínez scored 5 goals and provided 9 assists in his 27 games in the last three competitions (2020, 2021 and 2022). (D)