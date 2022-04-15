Barcelona SC was reunited in Argentina with remembered former soccer players | Soccer | Sports

On the occasion of Barcelona SC’s stay in Argentina, for this Thursday’s game against Lanús, in the South American Cup, the bullfighter team paid tribute to former coaches and former players who are part of the history of the Guayaquil institution.

In two messages posted on the official Twitter account of the canaries, it was shown that the figures met to share a lunch with the leadership headed by Carlos Alfaro Moreno.

“We invite #GloriasBSC, former players and coaches, to share a lunch with us in Buenos Aires” was the first post from the bullfighting club.

The second includes, among others, former coaches Miguel Ángel Brindisi (who led Barcelona SC to the Copa Libertadores final for the first time in 1990) and Salvador Capitano (champion in 1995) along with former soccer players.

What fond memories! 🤩 We live a nice meeting in Argentina, full of yellow emotions and anecdotes, with the #GloriesBSC: Bernuncio, Monzón, Blanco, Herbella, Alfaro Moreno, Morigi, Brindisi, Graieb, Morales, Capitano, Escudero, Graziani, Capria, Marcovich and Chatruc 💛 pic.twitter.com/rhDGyzroPi – BARCELONA SC (@BarcelonaSC) April 14, 2022

In addition to the technicians, there were Ramón Ángel Bernuncio, Pedro Damián Monzón, Ismael Blanco, Juan Herbella, Guillermo Morigi, Rodolfo Graieb, Marcelo Morales, Osvaldo Escudero, Ariel Graziani, Rubén Capria, Rubén Marcovich and José Chatruc, who were given a personalized shirt of the bullfighter club. (D)