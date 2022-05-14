Barcelona SC will charge owners of ‘suites’ for damages and sanctions of Clasico del Astillero | Soccer | Sports

Barcelona Sporting Club announced that it will charge “the owner of the suite room and its tenants where the “violent incidents” took place during the Shipyard Classic last Wednesday, due to material damage and economic sanctions from the LigaPro that originated in the stands during the match against Emelec.

The Canarian club points out the deterioration of “the dividing mesh between general south and box 6”, in the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium, in addition to a value within the amount of $ 10,000 that the LigaPro Disciplinary Committee imposed as a sanction for various infractionsone of these for $4,800 for “lighting flares and smoke bombs.”

LigaPro Disciplinary Committee sanctions Barcelona for incidents in the stands during Clásico

Barcelona, ​​​​the corresponding table of the Professional League punished him with the prohibition to play his next home match with the public, that is, behind closed doorsafter the events in the stands during the Clásico.

According to the Scope of Sanctions Act No. 11 of the LigaPro Disciplinary Committee (Arbitration and Conciliation Center of the Guayaquil Chamber of Commerce), the Guayaquil club is registered as an infraction “lack of order or discipline observed in the stadium and acts that cause harm”, according to FIFA regulations. The punishment: “Prohibition from playing the next home match with the public (behind closed doors)”.

Soccer entities reject violence during Clásico; Prosecutor investigates

There was a full on the stage of the bullfighters on Wednesday to receive Emelec, in game pending date 11 (first round) of series A, and the duel left more than the tie at 1 between both teams from Buenos Aires. In the stands there were non-sports situations that were not overlooked in the recording of video cameras, like the lighting of flares by visiting fans —prohibited in Ecuadorian football since 2013— and the altercations carried out by local supporters.

other decisions

In addition to the requirement to the owner of the suite room and its tenants, Barcelona reported that it is collaborating with the State Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the events that occurred in the stands on Wednesday.

Other resolutions have to do with increasing security in the Monumental, the withdrawal of fans who carry out violent acts, the ban on visiting publicthe implementation of regulations of conduct, the denial of the entry of alcoholic beverages, the veto of children under 10 years of age in the southern general locality, and the increase in controls on access to suites. (D)