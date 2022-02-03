Barcelona ‘tempts’ him. And there is also Conte

Marcelo Brozovic is the cornerstone of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, but his contract is still expiring at the end of this season

On 2 December we talked about Inter very close to an agreement with Brozovic for the extension of the contract expiring in June. Not surprisingly, we titled “Brozovic at Lautaro height” since the latest offer from the Nerazzurri – convincing for the Croatian and his entourage led by father Ivan – was and is almost similar to the one that prompted the Argentine to renew up to June 2026: 6-6.5 million euros for four years.

The news that arrived later, up to those of the last few days, confirmed what we wrote. Indeed, they went even further by talking about an imminent signature, of official status expected after the close of transfer marketbetween the before and the post Derby with the Milan.

In the last few hours, however, the strong interest of Barcelona has emerged, complete with an attractive offer of 8 million a year that would be making Brozovic falter. The information collected by Interlive.it confirms the interest of the Blaugrana, as well as that of the Tottenham by Antonio With you. According to what has been ascertained, the ‘Spurs’ have not, however, managed to formalize an official proposal, at least for now. Barça probably did.

The offer of the Catalans could also be tempting in terms of commissions (not insignificant) for the entourage of the 29-year-old from Zagreb. A source consulted by us even gives for certain the farewell of Brozovic at Inter, precisely for one between Barcelona and Tottenham. The Nerazzurri company leaks that they are awaiting a definitive response from Brozovic and those who represent him, a response at this point from inside or outside.

