Barcelona thrashed Napoli and advances to the round of 16 of the Europa League

2022-02-24
Barcelona won 4-2 at Napoli, this Thursday in the second leg of the play-offs for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League, to get into the next phase of the continental tournament.
Barça went ahead with goals from Jordi Alba (8) and Frenkie de Jong (13), Lorenzo Insigne reduced penalty distances (23), but Gerard Piqué (45) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (59) closed the Barça victory, rendering Matteo Politano’s final goal useless (87).
So were the great goals of Barcelona to bring Napoli to its knees
Barça once again dominated their rival this Thursday at the Neapolitan Diego Armando Maradona, but this time they found the punch that they lacked in the first leg at the Camp Nou where they did not go beyond 1-1.
The blaugranas applied intense forward pressure, which made Napoli’s exit very difficult and allowed the visitors to recover many balls near goalkeeper Álex Meret’s area.
The Barcelona fans soon went ahead in a quick counterattack when Adama Traoré put in a ball for Jordi Alba’s shot, only against the rival goalkeeper (8).
Frenkie de Jong fired a shot from the edge of the box that slipped through the top corner (13) putting the match and the tie very much in the face.
Napoli suffered to overcome the Barça pressure and try to connect with Victor Osimhen, the most unbalanced man of the Neapolitans.
The Nigerian led the penalty that Insigne (23) converted, after being knocked down in the area by Marc-André Ter Stegen.
He was looking for an opportunity and found death: Michell Simón, television host, was murdered in Mexico
The Barça harassment had a new reward at the stroke of half-time when Pigué grabbed a ball in the area to release a cross shot that hit the post and slipped into the Neapolitan goal (45).
Napoli tried to take a step forward after the break and shake off the Barça pressure, but Barça continued to maintain control of the ball until making it 4-1 when Aubameyang finished off a pass from Adama Traoré (59).
Supported by the scoreboard, Barcelona dedicated itself in the last minutes to managing the passage of minutes to take the victory, which was not affected by Politano’s last goal (87).