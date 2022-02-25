Barcelona thrashed Napoli and advances to the round of 16 of the Europa League

2022-02-24

Barcelona won 4-2 at Napoli, this Thursday in the second leg of the play-offs for access to the round of 16 of the Europa League, to get into the next phase of the continental tournament.

Barça went ahead with goals from Jordi Alba (8) and Frenkie de Jong (13), Lorenzo Insigne reduced penalty distances (23), but Gerard Piqué (45) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (59) closed the Barça victory, rendering Matteo Politano’s final goal useless (87).

So were the great goals of Barcelona to bring Napoli to its knees

Barça once again dominated their rival this Thursday at the Neapolitan Diego Armando Maradona, but this time they found the punch that they lacked in the first leg at the Camp Nou where they did not go beyond 1-1.

The blaugranas applied intense forward pressure, which made Napoli’s exit very difficult and allowed the visitors to recover many balls near goalkeeper Álex Meret’s area.

The Barcelona fans soon went ahead in a quick counterattack when Adama Traoré put in a ball for Jordi Alba’s shot, only against the rival goalkeeper (8).