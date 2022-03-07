Barcelona today: Andreas Christensen will be a new Barca player after leaving Chelsea FC | premier league

Barcelona continues to recover financially and this situation is reflected in his recent signings. From Ferrán Torres to Aubameyang, passing through the recent hiring of the Spanish pearl Pablo Torre.

Precisely the Spanish press confirmed in the last few hours that the blaugrana team assured one of the figures of Chelsea for the next season.

The newspaper ‘Sport‘ confirmed this Monday that Andreas Christensen will be cule from the 2022-23 season and even this week his hiring would become official.

It is worth clarifying that the central defender of Danish origin will arrive as a free playerbecause his contract with Chelsea ends in the middle of the year and he chose not to renew his bond.

Christensen, 25, is a fundamental piece of the European champion and will arrive in Spanish territory as one of the leaders of his national team. Without a doubt, the share of hierarchy that Xavi’s squad needed.

Barcelona, ​​​​which seems not to have so many economic problems, won the bid neither more nor less than Bayern Munich and assured the defender for the next five seasons with a salary of six million euros a year. Not a negligible figure.

Fabrizio Romano himself corroborated this information and added that Christensen also did not want to listen to offers from other Premier teams out of “respect for Chelsea.” He also said that after what happened with Wijnaldum last year, the Barça board will be following the player’s situation in detail until he signs it.