Barcelona turned it around with controversy and beat Elche in LaLiga before their date against Galatasaray

2022-03-06

The Barcelona came back this Sunday at the home of Elche (1-2), and achieved three important points in the fight for qualifying positions in the Champions League. The team led by Xavi Hernandez had to come from behind after conceding a goal by Fidel Chaves a few minutes before the break (44). In the second part, Ferran Torres He came off the bench and leveled the game in the 61st minute.

In the final stretch of the match, after a hand of Antonio Barragan in the area of Elche the referee Hernandez Hernandez with the assistance of the VAR, signaled a penalty in favor of the Barcelona. The dutch memphis depay who also came on from the bench to replace the Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang did not fail from eleven meters, and scored the victory goal, in the 84th minute.

It is worth mentioning that the team from Elche requested two penalties in the final minutes of the match due to an apparent hand Jordi Alba and another of Sergio Busquets within the area. However, the judge did not whistle anything and the Martínez Valero stadium exploded against him. Even the Argentine Javier Partore He was expelled from the bench for the claims towards the whistler.