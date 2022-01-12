Sports

Barcelona v Real Madrid: where to see the Spanish Super Cup on TV?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

The challenge will open the 2021 edition of the Spanish Super Cup, now transformed into a mini-tournament of four teams: this year Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will compete for the title

Again Barcelona-Real Madrid. Two and a half months after the championship match that saw the blancos prevail over the blaugrana, here is another Clasico, decisive for access to the final in view of the assignment of the first trophy of the year: the Spanish Super Cup. The Blancos start as favorites, but anything can happen in the dry match.

The formula

The formula of the Spanish Super Cup includes four participating teams: Atletico Madrid (winner of the Liga 2020/21), Real Madrid (runner-up) and the finalists of the King’s Cup Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao. In the event of a tie in regular time, extra time and any penalties will be played.

The probable formations

The probable choices of the two technicians:

BARCELONA (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Nico, Busquets, Gavi; Dani Alves, F. Torres, Dembélé. Coach: Xavi.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius. Coach: Ancelotti.

Where to see it

Barcelona-Real Madrid will be broadcast LIVE on TV on NINE Wednesday 12 January at 20.00. The direct text of the meeting will be available on Gazzetta.it

January 12, 2022 (change January 12, 2022 | 13:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitter evening for Muriel, thieves rob the house during the game: valuable watches stolen

December 10, 2021

Onana speaks: “Barça is my home, but there is Ter Stegen. Inter? Everything is possible”

4 weeks ago

Towards Juventus-Napoli, Allegri surprises in attack: the probable formations

1 week ago

“Milan is a dream, these are the best years of my career. Injury? I’ll come back stronger than before “

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button