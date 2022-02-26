Barcelona vs Athletic: Sergio Dest begins to fall in love with Xavi Hernndez

ANDhe Barcelona begins to take shape in the new era. There have been some games that showed little by little the new style of Xavi Hernandez and even, all the players have taken up a different level, such is the case of Serge Dest.

the american side He has had to fight to earn a place in the Blaugrana squad. Since he came under the Koeman rules, Dest had a series of ups and downs to be able to be at his best level, and with Xavi his present at the club has been complicated.

The rumors of a possible exit in the winter were blocked because neither the club nor the player wanted to negotiate a possible exit, forcing Dest to work twice as hard to earn a place and it seems that it is achieving it.

In the last games, especially in the absence of Dani Alves in the team for the card penalty and his non-registration in the Europa Leagueopened the opportunity to Dest of showing the version that is so presumed in USMNT and now, he has earned his coach’s respect.

“He is at a very high level and we are happy. When we arrived, he had back problems. It’s okay now to compete to play.” said Xavi Hernndez in a press conference ahead of the match against Athletic.

Sergio Dest has 16 games this season with three assists in LaLiga, in addition to two games in the Europa League.

The American winger accumulates a total of 64 duels, with three goals and four assists in all competitions which he has played with Barcelona since the 2020-21 season.

