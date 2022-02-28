Barcelona vs Athletic: Sergio Dest continues to be inspired and gives a recital… as a left-back!

Nor is there not the slightest room for doubt that the American defender Sergio Dest is living his best moment with the Barcelona shirt, no matter what position coach Xavi Hernández puts him in.

This Sunday, the Blaugrana coach turned to the North American winger on the left wing to cover the loss of the emblematic Jordi Alba, something that Dest took advantage of in a good way.

Athletic did not attack much but each arrival by Dest’s gang was greatly cut off to prevent the Basques from generating damage in the goal of Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Sergio’s good moment comes at the right time of the season, when Barcelona tried to be crowned in the Europa League and above all ahead of the closing of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.