Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt – Match Report – April 14, 2022

BARCELONA (Jordi Blanco, correspondent) — Barcelona suffered a night of drama and said goodbye through the back door of the Europa League, defeated and massacred by an Eintracht that stormed the Camp Nou, winning 2-3 and showing the worst An image of an impotent and dismantled Barça from the start, when Èric García, on the first arrival of the Germans in the area, committed a penalty as clear as it was innocent to Lindstroem that Kostic converted.

Only three minutes into the game had been played and the plan that Xavi Hernández was supposed to have was blown up. The worst thing, in a Barça key, is that far from reacting as expected, Barça panicked, out of control against a rival that just copied their approach from the first leg and cheered on by more than 30,000 fans who turned the Camp Nou into a small Waldstadion.

The Catalan coach asked in the previous to be more neat with the ball, avoid losses in the creation zone and dominate the rival through the ball, looking for the game of the interiors, with quick combinations that would avoid the order behind Eintracht . Everything he asked for was barely noticeable during a disastrous first half for Barça, which only created danger with a couple of runs by Ferran Torres and a shot by Aubameyang that went up.

Without the ball, Barça is nothing… but, even more so, without equaling the intensity and capacity for suffering that Eintracht displayed from the first minute, they already ventured that the night was going to be as terrible as it began to show as soon as Kostic scored the 0-1.

Èric García’s innocent penalty also revealed that the absence of Gerard Piqué is little less than a mortal punishment for this Barça lacking leadership in defense, where Mingueza was beaten time and time again, Jordi Alba did not know whether to go up or down and Araújo suffered unspeakably to cover holes.

With no game in the center of the field, the game became a back and forth that made Eintracht as happy as it was unhappy for Barça, which without having given almost any signs of life in Trapp’s area found it 0-2 thanks to a A distant shot from Santos Borré that passed over the hand of an impotent and surprised Ter Stegen.

The Barça team was almost grateful for the break, since Knauff was close to 0-3 after undressing Jordi Alba and at the end of the first half the collapse was absolute…

THE NOTHING

The intermission was supposed to provoke a furious reaction. A change of roles, a new scenario with a Barça enraged and willing to recover what was lost… But it was Eintracht who continued to enjoy themselves in the face of general astonishment. And the impotence of a Barça that barely warned through a shot from Aubameyang that Trapp rejected before the drama increased.

Among the revelry of the 30,000 German fans Ter Stegen saved Lindstroem 0-3 at game time… But he couldn’t help it shortly afterward before Kostic’s low and crossed shot that ended up sinking the entire team.

Neither Frenkie de Jong’s entry into the break due to the injured Pedri nor Adama’s subsequent and Luuk de Jong’s desperation improved the image of a shattered team and that, suddenly, lost all the brilliance and optimism that it had achieved under the baton of Xavi in ​​recent months.

Eintracht walked how they wanted through an incredulous Camp Nou from before the game started. Assistant to the massive presence of German fans first and surrendered to the evidence of an Eintracht that undressed Barça in a bad way.

Busquets saved the honor by scoring when the nine minutes of extra time began… But by then, with not a few local fans having deserted the stadium, it was understood impossible to aspire to a miracle that he grabbed at the last breath, when Memphis, with doubt , scored a penalty to make it 2-3… Although there was no time for more.

Europe is over. And in the worst way.