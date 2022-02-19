Barcelona vs. Napoli – Match Report – February 17, 2022

(Jordi Blanco, Barcelona correspondent) — Barcelona did not go beyond the draw against Napoli at the Camp Nou and will have to earn their continental permanence at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where two years ago they tied the same 1-1 that started this Thursday Luciano Spalletti’s team at a Camp Nou that maintains the flame of hope with a team that, in growth, continues to lack forcefulness.

Napoli came out alive after a comfortable first half and an exhausting end, with Barça overturned and causing all the danger that they lacked long before and with Luuk de Jong, received like a hero when he entered for the final push, converted, again, in the anti-system remedy.

Barça crashed against fortune because in the last ten minutes they enjoyed up to four excellent chances… But it showed with that, with that final desperate rush, that it is a team that is both under construction and in need of learning. He wanted to but could not, singled out again for his lack of success in the shot and condemned for defensive fragility. And with all this he will have to risk it in Napoli. To heads or tails.

REVOLUTION

Xavi retouched the eleven, leaving Busquets on the bench for the first time this season, forming a midfield with De Jong, Nico and Pedri, giving the right back to Mingueza to the detriment of Dest and relying on the debut of Aubameyang, who formed in attack together with Adama and Ferran Torres, the first incisive and always daring and the second as flawed as he was disconcerted.

Barça entered the match in a revolution, with very high pressure and an ambitious image that forced Napoli to back down, offering the impression of repeating the good image seen against Atlético de Madrid. The illusion, hope, expectation, lasted barely twenty minutes. A shot from above by Pedri and a rejection by Meret to Nico were enough for the Italian team to take the pulse of the game and respond to the Barça push with increasing sobriety.

On the counterattack, Osimehn warned, avoiding Ter Stegen’s goal, but shortly after Ferran Torres sent a free shot that Aubameyang had provided him with a good combination down the right wing, causing the Camp Nou to be astonished. Di Lorenzo portrayed Jordi Alba, in a bad way, and gave the ball to Zielinski, who finished as hard as he pleased before the passivity of Èric García first and Piqué, after the initial rejection of Ter Stegen, later. 0-1.

From then on, and until the break, Barça wanted to but did not know, crashing again and again against the defensive solvency and better ball touch of a rival who was able to comfortably maintain their advantage, causing increasingly accentuated nerves among the Barça players, who welcomed the end of the first half with relief.

PRIDE

That Barça is a team under construction and Napoli a consolidated team was half evidence. Wise in closing spaces and intelligent in combining without impatience, Spalletti’s team kept the game under control. But perhaps he didn’t count on Barça’s rage… Not even on VAR.

Barça returned to the field with a more accentuated march and Napoli with the same calm, which was putting out fires with sobriety, trusting that the passing of the minutes would make a dent in the Barça spirit, a team that has already shown signs of so much fragility defensive and mental. But fortune and the clinical eye of VAR changed the argument of the crash.

An Adama center that ends up in the hands of Meret. Everything normal… Until half a minute later the referee stops the game and goes to see the screen. It turns out that when crossing Adama Juan Jesús grazed/deflected the ball just enough to be a penalty, despite the disbelief of the Napoli players.

Magnificent at launch Ferran Torres, 1-1 and half an hour ahead, with Barça plugged in, the public delivered and the doubt of whether Xavi’s team would be able to win, even if it was minimal.

Xavi gave him another march with the entry of Dembélé, Gavi and Busquets to grip Napoli, which initially caused the general rejection against the French winger, which lasted a few minutes, and beyond that a greater Barça push, facilitated by the character each more conservative of a rival satisfied, he hinted, with the draw.

To applause, ovation, the one that Luuk de Jong received, again an urgent and last minute resource to unclog a game increasingly focused on the Neapolitan area and turning the outcome into an attack as desperate as it was bestial, repeating occasions and errors in the auction that ended up sentencing the final tie. And leave the tie open.