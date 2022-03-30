Barcelona vs. Real Madrid for women: El Clsico breaks the record for the largest crowd in a women’s football match: 91,553 to surpass the 1999 World Cup final

The Camp Nou witnessed the third triumph in this month

Lyou 90,185 viewers who came to the Rose Bowl to watch the final of the 1999 World Cup they were, for almost 23 years, the record number of attendance in women’s soccer. Today, I changed history for the game that paralyzes the planet: El Clsico.

The return of the Women’s Champions League between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona destroyed the mark of this United States vs China of the summer of 1999: 91,553 spectators at the Camp Nou gathered on Wednesday night.

Barcelona breaks records again since in 2019 they played against Atltico for the Iberdrola League, breaking the record for a League match that at the time had the Clsico Regio, Monterrey vs. Tigres, in Mexico. That night there were 60,739, 30 thousand less than in El Clsico.

Some atmosphere. This is a women’s match, just let that sink in pic.twitter.com/WBxSwbgDbh ? Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) March 30, 2022

Was the Bara’s third victory in the Clsico in the last 17 days. It started with a 5-0 in the League, followed by a 1-3 in the first leg of the Champions League and now a 5-2 in the second leg.

Lap that came to be on the wire a couple of times. Madrid went up after the break, 1-2, with a great goal almost from midfield by Claudia Zornoza, but the Bara put down the rebellion.