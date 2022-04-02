Barcelona vs. Seville: Luuk de Jong, positive for coronavirus and falls out of the call for the Camp Nou; five casualties in total | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

The Dutch striker Luuk de Jong He has tested positive for coronavirus and has not entered the squad list of the coach of the FC BarcelonaXavi Hernández, to meet this Sunday, in LaLiga Santander, to Seville at the Camp Nou. De Jong’s loss joins, therefore, those already known due to injury to defenders Sergiño Dest and Samuel Umtiti, midfielder Sergi Roberto and striker Ansu Fati.

The other novelty in the call is the entry of Barça B goalkeeper Lazar Caveric, who replaces Arnau Tenas as third goalkeeper.

In total, there are 22 players summoned by Xavi to receive the Andalusian team: Ter Stegen, Neto, Carevic, Piqué, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Dembélé, Dani Alves, Memphis, Adama, Braithwaite, Nico, Lenglet, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Ferran, Frenkie De Jong, Mingueza, Eric García, Aubameyang and Gavi.

Luuk de Jong, low for the match against Sevilla. (Photo: EFE)

More from Barcelona vs. Seville

The black clouds that accompanied Barcelona during the first part of the course have cleared and now everything is going for the Barça team, who have added 30 of the last 39 points in the League and who will have a new test this Sunday against Sevilla in a Camp Nou, where he has not lost since December 4.

So it was precisely another Sevillian team, Betis, who defeated him 0-1. But things have changed a lot since then for a Barça that in the last match beat Real Madrid 0-4 at the Santiago Bernabéu and that once it has consolidated in the Champions League places even dares to dream of the title of League.

The five consecutive wins he has accumulated in the domestic competition, with 18 goals for and 2 against, and the great improvement in his game thanks to Xavi Hernández give him the strength to think about that ambitious goal that even its president, Joan Laporta.

Receives our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.